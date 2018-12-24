MUMBAI—The well-known literature foundation, Pasbaan-e-Adab’s most awaited event, “Meeraas 2018,” an evening of soulful ghazals, was held Dec. 22 at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai in honor of the late Majrooh Sultanpuri. Majrooh’s son Andalib Sultanpuri, his family and fans from the literary fraternity and the Indian film industry were present in the packed auditorium.
The show commenced with Quaiser Khalid, IGP (Inspector-General), Mumbai Police, honoring the support and guidance from Andalib for sharing the book of Majrooh Sultanpuri containing his handwritten ghazals and poetry for the team to compose the music and perform to them.
Rehman, Sujata and Humayun brought the evening alive by presenting the ghazals to the audience, like “Nighahein,” and “Main Akela Hi Chala Tha.” Some old film songs were also rendered on the occasion from films like “Howrah Bridge,” “Dosti” and “Yaadon Ki Baraat.”
About Pasbaan-e-Adab: The younger generation is getting detached from their traditional and cultural roots due to influences of different cultures. Though we learn from other cultures, keeping our heritage and culture alive by spreading knowledge about its richness and depth is crucial for the next generations to be able to access, learn and value it.
Pasbaan-e-Adab stands for protecting patrons of literature. The foundation aims to spread and maintain the country’s historical and cultural values. This was the primary reason for which Pasbaan-e-adab was formed. In the past decade, the foundation has organized many programs promoting peace and harmony through Literature. As an institution, it has grown to welcome an audience with willingness to learn and grow their understanding of Literature in various languages and forms in the company of the most renowned poets of the country.
Their initiatives include Izhaar –International Poetry Festival, Anubhuti – Quality Hindi Literature, Meeraas – portraying our ancestral heritage, Kavyanjali – Literary works from Marathi Poets and others. These programs are conducted in Hindi, Urdu and Marathi languages respectively.
