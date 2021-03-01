MUMBAI — Show Captains Shaan, Sajid Khan, Akriti Kakar, Asees Kaur, Payal Dev, Shilpa Rao and Bhoomi Trivedi released over 200 helium balloons with musical notes to signify the show and its mantra: “Music Uncha Rahe Hamara (May our music soar high)” at the Feb. 26 launch of the Indian Pro Music League, the world’s first-ever music league championship.
Zee Studios will be the creative and production house on the show.
While we have seen many sports leagues over the past few decades, this will be the first-ever music league reality show in the world that infuses the competitive energy of sports into music, with super matches, league matches and so on.
Six teams, representing different regions of India, will battle it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams are supported by leading
and sports celebrities like Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor along with Shakti Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Govinda along with Sunita and Tina Ahuja and Suresh Raina.
Each team also has two playback singers as their captains along with one reality show star and one fresh voice. Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao will don the hat of captains of the six zonal teams.
The teams are Mumbai Warriors, Bengal Tigers, Punjab Lions, UP Dabbangs, Gujarat Rockers and Delhi Jammers and they all came together for a grand spectacle at the Bandra Fort in Mumbai. From speaking about the show to calling out their war cry to chanting the show’s mantra, the singers were seen in a competitive mode. The grand spectacle created a breathtaking visual for one and all and proved once again that music is above all and will always be the biggest unifier for mankind.
