Oscar-BAFTA-and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ananya Birla have joined forces for “Hindustani Way,” a song to cheer on the over 100 athletes representing India at this year’s Olympic Games.
With less than a month to go before the delayed mega event in Tokyo, “Hindustani Way” encapsulates the games’ go big or go home ethos with vibrant and rousing verses that shift between Hindi and English.
Heralding the end of what has been an immensely challenging year in India, the uplifting track embodies a spirit of unity and optimism as percussive production ramps up towards engaging chant, “We are here to fight. If we fall, we get back up. We are born to win, we never stop.”
The official cheer song was produced by Rahman and was jointly written by Birla, Bollywood composer Shishir Samant and Nirmika Singh, editor of Rolling Stone India.
“Hindustani Way” aims to carry the sentiment of Indian fans unable to attend the games who have high hopes for their star athletes, at the biggest sporting event in the world, said a press release.
Reflecting on the inspiring anthem, Birla said: “It’s been amazing to collaborate with my role model AR on this song which we hope does justice to the collective energy and support of all Indians cheering on our amazing athletes at this year’s Olympics. The grit and fortitude of our Olympic team in the face of such a difficult year is inspiring, We are here cheering, the Hindustani Way!”
Speaking about his involvement in the project, Rahman added: “All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way, when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project and we hope to convey all our support and best wishes to Team India through it! Jai Hind.”
The accompanying music video has sports aficionados counting down the days to the opening of the games, with archival Olympic footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2002, 2008), Rio (2016), London (2012) as well as exclusive training footage of this year’s contingent.
The song was released July 14. Watch the song here:
