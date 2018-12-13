When high-energy Bollywood songs like “Tune Mari Entriyaan” and “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” are playing in the background and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the one inviting you for a dance, it doesn’t matter who you are, or where you are from, you just dance. And that’s what two former U.S. Secretaries of State, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, did at the big, fat wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the children of two Indian billionaires.
Various clips of the dance are now circulating online, and for obvious reasons, have gone viral.
Joining Clinton and Kerry on the stage were the hosts, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and a bunch of other celebrities. When Clinton was not shaking a leg with Khan, she was dancing, hand-in-hand, with Nita Ambani. The clip also shows Khan shaking Clinton’s hand and whispering something into her ear – our best guess is: ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ – which evokes laughter from her.But for the most part, her dancing partner was Kerry.
Watch the video here:
John Kerry and Hillary Clinton dancing to Bollywood music with Shah Rukh Khan in India— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 12, 2018
2018 is weird. pic.twitter.com/tVPcmkqKB2
Ambani’s father, Mukesh Ambani, is considered the richest man in India, with Forbes estimating his value more at than $40 billion.
The wedding of all weddings, where Beyoncé – dressed in an India-inspired outfit crafted by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla – performed to numbers like “Perfect” and “Crazy in Love,” was attended by political heavyweights, celebrities from the world of sports, Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Priyanka Chopra who came with husband Nick Jonas; international guests like publisher Ariana Huffington, and business tycoons like steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin was there, too.
Though the actual wedding was held Dec. 12 in Mumbai at the Ambani’s 27-story home Antilla, the grand wedding festivities began days ago in Udaipur amid high security.
