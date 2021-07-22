MUMBAI — The web series highlights how a king rebelled against a mighty emperor’s tyrannical rule. Celebrating this epic tale, MX Player brings the story of a courageous ruler, king Chhatrasal, who waged a war against emperor Aurangzeb and the burgeoning Mughal empire to free his kingdom, Bundelkhand.
“Chhatrasal” is a first-of-its-kind historical drama based on the life of the unsung warrior of Bundelkhand. Rooted in the 16th and 17th century, this story takes us back in time to relive the diabolical rule of Aurangzeb, who obsesses over ruling all of India, and follows the life of a braveheart who stood up to his tyranny and challenged his rule.
Even as a child, Chhatrasal knew that he wanted to free his land from the Mughals. As he grew older, the spirit to avenge his parents’ death was still aflame and his determination to fight the Mughals and get independence for India grew stronger.
A tale of valor, revenge, and devotion, the trailer of “Chhatrasal” is out now and the show goes live on MX Player July 29. Neena Gupta dons the role of a narrator for this period drama, while Jitin Gulati essays the title role. Ashutosh Rana plays Aurangzeb.
Speaking about the role, Gulati said, “It is an honor to be playing the role of such a significant historical figure. Some stories deserve to be told and this is one of them. Chhatrasal was a hero from medieval India, who was the flag-bearer of the fight for independence at a time when no one dared to defy the Mughal empire and its large army. It is through stories like this that our rich history and heritage prevails. I hope viewers are inspired by the tale of this unsung warrior.”
Rana adds, “Aurangzeb is one of the most feared and powerful emperors in history. While I have played negative characters in the past, to play a character like this was daunting, but at the same time, it allowed me to explore a different genre of acting. I hope that the audiences relive the bravery of Maharaja Chhatrasal with this web series.”
The show is directed by Anadii Chaturvedi and will see Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar and Rudra Soni in pivotal roles.
