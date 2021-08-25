MUMBAI — A saint worshiped across India, Shirdi Sai Baba has touched and enriched the lives of countless human beings. The trailer of MX Original Series’ “Sabka Sai” gives audiences a peek into the life of Sufi saint Sai Baba, with anecdotes that range from his views on spreading hate in the name of religion, the hostility faced from those who believe in science and medicine over his miracles and his support for India’s freedom fighters.
His liberal belief in widow remarriage and acceptance of inter-religious marriages saw resistance and his ahead-of-the-times thoughts were often received with dissent.
This is a biographical attempt at the life of one of the most revered and spiritual beings that walked this part of the world. His journey from an adopted infant, his teenage identity struggles, to establishing himself as the ‘Saint from Shirdi’ is beautifully narrated with layers of historical events like the Indian freedom struggle or epidemics like the plague.
“Sabka Sai” stars Raj Arjun in the titular role, and the 10-episode devotional series is directed by Ajit Bhairavkar. Talking about the trailer, the Shirdi-born director, Ajit Bhairavkar, says, “In this series, we have tried to portray Sai Baba as more human as compared to the God he is now worshipped as, along with the real life challenges he faced. His progressive thoughts, his compassion for all mankind and his lesser-known stories are what we have tried to bring alive in this narrative. The show also tries to decode the phenomenon of his huge following from people of all faiths.”
Raj Arjun adds, “I consider myself fortunate to play such a revered character, I guess this is one of the most unique roles that I have played till date. His teachings are relevant even in today’s age and “Sabka Sai” will unfold many layers of Sai Baba’s life. To be a part of this journey is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Narrated through the lives of vivid characters and their struggles, “Sabka Sai” truly projects the core spiritual philosophy of Sai, which is anchored in “Faith and Patience (Shraddha aur Saburi)” and intends to bring the collective consciousness of humanity to believe that “All paths lead to one truth,” popularized by the phrase given by Sai Baba—“Sabka Maalik Ek.”
The series also stars Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar and others in pivotal roles. Dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well, Sabka Sai will stream for free, starting Aug. 26, on MX Player.
