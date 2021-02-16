MUMBAI — The Stranger is back in Mini’s life and we can’t wait to find out what will happen to her in this edition.
Fear, anxiety, insecurity — stalking can affect anyone, at any point in their lives and it can be a frightening and life-altering experience. Such is the case of Rivanah Bannerjee aka Mini, a young, independent girl whose perfect turns upside down when a faceless ‘stranger’ starts stalking her every move.
MX Original Series “Hello Mini” Season 1 explored all this and more, wowing audiences with the riveting edge of the seat narrative and garnered a 8.9 rating on IMDB. Season 1 ended with secrets being exposed, relationships were mended and there was clarity all around with Mini thinking her life was her own again.
But, the stranger is back in Mini’s life and she is petrified!
Now, MX Player has dropped the teaser of “Hello Mini 2.” and we can’t help but wonder what’s in store.
She’ll find out who the stranger is – Cryptic messages, random letters and puzzling memos, season 1 took us on an rollercoaster ride with the stranger keeping us all hooked. Will Mini finally know who he/she is?
Will she unwrap some deep, dark secrets about herself or her friends? Is it someone whom she knows, who is planning this? Maybe, maybe not.
MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 is Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual. Directed by Arjun Srivasstava, it is adapted from Novonveel Chakraborty’s ‘Stranger Trilogy’ and written by Anand Sivakumaran and Ayushee Ghoshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.