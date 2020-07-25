MUMBAI — The suspense drama “My Client’s Wife” marks ShemarooMe’s inaugural attempt at offering consumers a handpicked assortment of cinema on their Box Office platform.
The launch of ShemarooMe Box Office promises to stream some unreleased and lesser-known gems. The audience, deprived of going to the movies, has been waiting for this “Box Office” to open its innings, and the wait is finally over, as “My Client’s Wife” is scheduled to be the first film to release on the video platform July 31.
“An edge-of-the-seat journey that keeps you guessing throughout” (as per the media release), “My Client’s Wife” boasts of Sharib Hashmi, Abhimanyu Singh and Anjali Patil. It tells the story of a married couple and the crimes of which they accuse each other. The plot thickens as Hashmi’s character enters the scene as an inquisitive lawyer. Who is to be trusted? What is real? What is fiction?
“The plot is the superstar of our film!” exclaims producer Bhasker Tiwari. “Not very often has this kind of concept been experimented with in India. It is an ode to Hitchcock.
Also, in this day and age of “stay at home,” ShemarooMe Box Office is the best medium for viewers to catch it. Box Office will prove to be a huge opportunity for passionate filmmakers who don’t have the bandwidth of big studios.”
Hashmi, essaying the role of a no-nonsense lawyer puts in, “Watching a new movie at a screen near you is a blissful feeling. It's amazing that ShemarooMe with Box Office will usher back this experience. Once I read the script, it was a no- brainer that I was all in, and an added bonus was the opportunity to work with Abhimanyu and Anjali.”
Singh, who plays the devious husband Raghuram, says, “The way we tell stories changes as time files. The fact that “My Client’s Wife” will reach a much larger audience on ShemarooMe Box Office than with a limited release fills me with joy. I wish I could divulge more about my role or the film, but the lesser you know the better—expect the unexpected is all I say.”
While writing the character of Sindoora Singh, played by Patil, writer-director Prabhakar Meena Bhaskar Pant said, “This film is an intelligent thriller. The story is peppered with twists and turns and Anjali’s character is wickedly grey. We live in a digital world, even more so now. With everyone staying in, it’s a brilliant effort to deliver some truly different movies.”
The reader may visit the website https://www.shemaroome.com/ to know more on how to watch the film and their other projects to come.
