MUMBAI — “It is a matter of great pride and honor that I have learned my craft from my father Kumar Sanu,” says “I Do” star Shannon K. She feels that as her guru and her father, the biggest gift that she got from him as a legacy is his knowledge of and passion and love for music.
Remembering her childhood, Shannon found her father always available in her life. From her studies to her music, Sanu has been a pillar of strength to her daughter, who is now an established global star. “He has always supported my decisions. He has encouraged me to follow my dreams and work hard to turn them into reality,” she says.
Lauding the contribution of her father, Shannon K adds, “My father has played a great role in shaping my musical ability by adding finesse and polish to it. I believe in past karma and hence I am privileged to be his daughter. If anybody else was my guru, the communication process would have been slower and it would have been slightly difficult to fit into the groove.”
Shannon began her U.S. musical journey in 2018 with the release “A Long Time,” a song that was written and produced for Shannon K by four-time Grammy winner Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.
Shannon has already made a name for herself in the US and got accolades for her anti-bullying song anthem, “Give me your hand.” She has also won the Best Social Message Original Song for it.
She has also collaborated with Sonu Nigam on a fusion song titled “OMT” directed by Annabel and made her Hindi film debut with the song “Tik Tok,” which was composed by Himesh Reshammiya for the movie “Happy Hardy and Heer.” Her last song “I Do” received over 15 million views on all the social media platforms.
