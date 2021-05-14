MUMBAI — The holy month of Ramzan is about fasting, prayers, food, gifts, family, and friends.
Hiba Nawab gets candid about her favorite Ramzan memory, the food she loves, and how is she spending Ramzan in her hometown this year. “I believe the most vital part about this sacred month is fasting and praying, which means Ibaadat, by keeping Rozas and by reading the Quran. We celebrate this month by cherishing each and every moment and by worshipping. I think it is essential to help people in need and do charity. My fondest memory for the holy month of Ramzan dates back to the days I observed my first Roza. I was eight years old and was super excited about it.”
She goes on, “We eat some delicious dishes this month, and this year I am in Bareilly with my family and friends after so long to celebrate the month of Ramzan and Eid. I avoid eating fried food across the year, but I grab a bite of spicy and fried food to my heart’s content during this time. My favourite Sehri delicacy is Khajla. I love to eat sweet dishes as I have a sweet tooth. My resolution for Ramzan is to do more of Ibaadat.”
Sharing her plans to celebrate this year, she said, “Eid is a special day for all the believers who fasted the whole month. Food is usually one of my favorite parts of Eid. I enjoy eating biryani more than anything else. Till today, on every Eid, I stuff myself with all the savories and enjoy my time with my friends and family. I believe Eid is all about festivity and happiness. I usually distribute sweets and food to the needy and try to bring a smile to their faces on this day.”
