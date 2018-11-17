MUMBAI—Radhika Apte, who has given a series of remarkable performances recently, opened-up about her hitherto little-known food habits in the final episode of TLC’s “Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua.” Apte revealed that she loves Indian food and eats everything she likes. Her favorite food is ‘chaat,’ and she can have sevpuri too for dinner.
Sharing a fond memory associated with food in conversation with Mallika Dua, Apte mentioned, “Before getting married to Benedict, I went out on a date to my favorite Vietnamese restaurant in London with him and ordered a pancake. I was so involved and didn’t realize that the sauce and stuffing were all over my hands and I was not eating in a very sophisticated way. But he loved the way I was involved in food and fell in love with my careless way of eating. It’s been seven years, and we still go to this restaurant whenever we are in London.”
Apte’s husband, Benedict Taylor is an avant-garde British violist, violinist, and composer.
In this series, host Shalishka has earlier had Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, rapper Badshah, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Vishal Dadlani, and others. Apte features in the final episode Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.