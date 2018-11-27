MUMBAI — Veteran Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Aziz, best remembered for his naughty rendition of the song, “My Name is Lakhan,” passed away Nov. 27 after a heart attack in a private hospital, a family member said.
Aziz, 64, collapsed at the Mumbai Airport after deboarding from a Kolkata flight Nov. 27 afternoon. He was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, where he breathed his last a short while later.
His body will be taken to his suburban Kandivali home.
Born in West Bengal’s Ashok Nagar as Syed Mohammed Aziz-un-Nabi in July 1954, he started his career as a restaurant singer in Kolkata until he got a singing break in a Bengali film, “Jyoti,” before he shifted to Mumbai and sang for the Hindi film, “Ambar” (1984).
Later, he was spotted by music director Anu Malik and got his first major breakthrough in Bollywood with the song, “Mard Taangewala” from “Mard” in 1984.
Subsequently, he sang for top music directors like Naushad, O.P. Nayyar, Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, R.D. Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Ravindra Jain, Raam-Laxman, Usha Khanna, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Lalit, and Aadesh Shrivastava, among others.
Songs sung by him were picturized on Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakravorty, Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, Anil Kapoor and other leading actors.
Deeply inspired by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, at one point of time, Aziz was considered the musical heir to his idol for his versatility and range of singing.
Besides Hindi, he sung in Bengali, Odiya and other languages during his career spanning nearly three-and-a-half decades.
Some of his memorable Bollywood numbers, solo and duets, include “My Name is Lakhan,” “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se,” “Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka,” “Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya,” “Tu Kal Chala Jayege, To Main Kya Karunga,” “Patjhad Sawan Basant Bahar,” “Tu Mujhe Kubool, Main Tujhe Kubool,” “Dil Diya Hai, Jaan Bhi Denge, Ae Watan Tere Liye” and “Behna O, Behna.”
