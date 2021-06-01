MUMBAI — The title, “Koi Jaane Na” (No one knows), seems to be apt for the Kunal Kapoor-Amyra Dastur-Vidya Malavde film that began streaming on Amazon Prime Video after a brief cinematic release Mar. 26 in theatres.
The film is directed by Amin Hajee, one of the key characters in “Lagaan,” who even requested Aamir Khan, good friend now and “Lagaan” producer then, to make a cameo in a song with Elli AvrRam.
And, as per the title, no one knows what has happened, as the film, a suspense thriller, itself disappeared from the streaming platform, and lots of viewers experienced this weird and mysterious phenomenon, while watching it midway! The murder mystery, which dropped May 27, disappeared two days later.
Amazon’s support team has tweeted a standard reply, “We’re sorry for the trouble you’re facing. We are aware of this issue, and our teams are working on it. We request you to stay tuned to our website for more updates.”
There is no communication whatsoever from Amazon about the reason why the film has suddenly disappeared from its platform. A publication reveals that this is the second film to go off like this Amazon Prime Video without any proper reason given: Tovino Thomas’ edgy thriller film, “Kala,” similarly disappeared suddenly, though it was restored within a day.
