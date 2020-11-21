MUMBAI—The Lonavala International Film Festival India 2020 will be screened on Plexigo (a part of UFO Moviez) this year, and viewers can catch all the entertainment, panel discussions and more from the comfort of their homes on the Plexigo App.
This year, LIFFI pays a tribute to veteran producer and distributor N.N. Sippy in a festival that spans three weekends. The opening weekend is from Nov. 27 to 29, the centerpiece weekend from Dec. 4 to 6 and the concluding weekend are from Dec. 11 to 13.
Sippy is a veteran filmmaker who began his career in 1958 with “Qatil.” His major hits include “Woh Kaun Thi?,” “Gumnaam,” “Chor Machaye Shor,” “Kalicharan,” “Fakira,” “Sargam,” “Ghazab” and “Meri Jung.” He has been responsible for the debuts or major breaks of names like composer-lyricist Ravindra Jain, directors Ashok Roy, Subhash Ghai and K. Vishwanath, and artistes like Shatrughan Sinha (as a top leading man), Jaya Prada, Shakti Kapoor, singer Anuradha Paudwal and others. Sippy’s last production was “Silsila Hai Pyar Ka” in 1999. As a distributor, he has worked on many more films, including most of Subhash Ghai’s films.
