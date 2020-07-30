MUMBAI — Tulsi Kumar’s recent single “Naam” penned by Jaani, featuring Millind Gaba, is already having a good viewership on YouTube in less than three days since release.
Kumar underwent intensive prep for the music video directed by Arvindr Khaira. Talking about her first attempt at doing a full-fledged music video, she says, “I’m very happy with the kind of response I’ve received for the video. Usually, I feature as a singer and I am out of the video space, but now is a great time for independent music and it’s very important for an artiste to be in the forefront to develop a greater connect with the audience.”
“I did some rehearsals before we went on the shoot. I think emoting and expressing in the correct way is very important so I’ve just tried my best to work on that, and I hope everyone who watches the video gives it all their love.”
She adds, “I totally enjoyed the whole process, from recording and making this song to ideating on the video. We wanted a video that connects with audiences and touches base with our human side. “Naam” is a sweet, emotional video that will leave you with a smile on your face.”
The single is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
