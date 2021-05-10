MUMBAI — Naaz Joshi, India’s first international transgender pageant winner, participated in the Gender Sensitization Program held in Sri Venkateswara College. The college conducted an interactive session for its students with Miss World Diversity 2017-2020 and Miss Universe Diversity 2021 Naaz Joshi. The aim was to create awareness about the inclusiveness of the third gender into society among the youth.
Joshi talked about her experiences as parent, transgender, beauty pageants and her journey wherein she suffered hardships from society. “We often hear beauty queens talking about Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela as their inspiration. How often do we hear them working on their promises? Most of them land up in films or sit at home with their titles. With a title comes responsibility.”
Naaz is an inspiration not only as a beauty pageant winner, but also for her adoption of a girl child. Her life is now dedicated towards social work and her daughter. In addition to making a change in the mindset of people towards transgenders, she also wants her daughter to live in a society free from prejudices.
She is also filling the gender gap by organizing beauty pageants for natural-born women. By year-end, she wants to organize an international beauty pageant for transgenders.
Her focus is to empower the Trans community worldwide. In order to empower Trans women in the country, Naaz is working with people, NGOs and univerisities and is working with New Delhi’s Dr. Nitin Shakya under his umbrella campaign Jeet, where she is motivating many trans women to come into the mainstream.
Regular interaction with the students of universities like IIM, Udaipur, Roshni Nilaya College of Social Science, Mangalore, ARSD College, GLA University, Mathura and Tagore International School, Delhi are also part of her work.
She is a brand ambassador of IT Company Triton Solutions, brand ambassador of Srilanka-based NGO, To be Change, which is working for mother earth, and goodwill ambassador for a grooming academy, AGS.
This year, she is also competing for Empress Earth 2021-2022, where she is undertaking a project on slum children empowerment.
She is one example of a beauty queen who never says die.
