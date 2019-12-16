MUMBAI — Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin Qureshi will make their debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial “Badboy.”
Calling the film, which releases in early 2020, his dream debut, Chakraborty says, “I don’t mean that as an exaggeration. I have grown up watching Santoshi-ji’s films from “Damini,” “Ghatak,” “Andaz Apna Apna” right up to “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” and “Phata Poster Nikkla Hero.” I mean I couldn’t even believe the fact that he has actually agree to make a film with me.”
Wonder why he missed out on Santoshi’s debut and biggest hit, “Ghayal” in this list! Also missing is “Barsaat,” the only film in which Santoshi had introduced a new pair—star progeny Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna!
Calling herself a “true Rajkumar Santoshi fan,” Qureshi added, “I am personally a big fan of his work. I am really grateful and blessed to have worked with him. Honestly I couldn’t ask for a better debut. We have put our blood, sweat and tears into this film.”
“Badboy” is produced by Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures. In a departure from the norm, it is a heroine’s home production with a star-son as a hero! Himesh Reshammiya scores music.
