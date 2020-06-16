MUMBAI — The young hero, set to debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Badboy,” has stated in a message to everyone, “Given the current scenario of the pandemic and the untimely demise of our dear colleague Sushant Singh Rajput, this year my father and I have decided to have no celebration on his birthday and we urge people to stay safe and stay indoors as much as they can.”
Namashi Chakraborty appeals to and requests everyone to take out time and discuss things with family members, friends and circle regularly. “Share and understand their emotions, thoughts and feelings without any cross arguments or quarrels. Accept and learn to live with all kinds of people around you, no matter what and who you like and don’t like. Don’t hurt anyone with your words ever.” “Let your ego go off forever. Don’t differentiate between right and wrong. Just listen. Patiently. Let everyone speak out their minds and hearts. Because depression is the biggest killer. No matter who we are, we really don’t know what someone in our friends, family and circle is going through. Allow their thoughts and feelings to come out in the form of words. We all can save a life by just building a small habit of listening.”
Well-said, dude.
