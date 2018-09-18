MUMBAI—Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother Nirmal Kapoor has finally found a perfect bride for him! The recently released trailer of “Namaste England” not only hooked the audience but has also captivated Kapoor’s grandmother.
After watching it, she says that she has found a perfect bride for her grandson and it is none other than his co-star Parineeti Chopra! She liked their on-screen chemistry so much that she thinks that they should get hitched in real life too.
Said Kapoor, “Dadi said that of all my co-stars, I look the best on-screen with Parineeti. She thinks that Parineeti is the perfect bride for me in real life as well.” And if this is another publicity thing for the movie that releases on Oct. 19, well, Nirmal ma’am, grandma or not, is a smart cookie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.