MUMBAI— Director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah explored undiscovered locations of England for his Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer “Namaste England.”
After wrapping the shoot in Punjab, the makers did an extensive recce last year, spending over two months exploring locations for the film, which is probably one of the longest recce schedules for a film ever.
A lot of movies have been shot in England. But Shah was very clear he wanted to explore new locations and show the story traveling through these picturesque places. Between Punjab, the Bangladesh border and Dhaka city, Brussels, the Calais check-post in France, and from there to Paris and London, around 18-20 unexplored locations feature in the movie. Shah has even shot in the middle of the sea.
The film releases on Oct. 19.
