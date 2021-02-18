MUMBAI — The first thing that strikes you about “Namaste Walaha,” which means “Welcome, Trouble,” is that it is a Hindi film in disguise! The language is English, with bits of Hindi and Nigerian: the film is based in Lagos. A cross-cultural romance shot among the stunning locales of that country, it is a refreshingly cute story that highlights the deep nearness between the two cultures wherein family and relationships as well as other values are quite similar.
Didi (Ini Dima Okojie) and the Indian Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz) meet at a beach and its love at first sight. They soon meet again at Leila (Hamisha Daryani Ahuja)’s party. Leila is Raj’s cousin. Didi’s father Ernest (Richard Mofe-Damijo) wants her to marry his pet employee Somto (Ibrahim Suleiman) and cannot conceive of anyone else, as he runs a lawyers’ firm. Didi is herself a lawyer and a social worker.
Enter Raj’s mother Meera (Sujata Sehgal), a hardcore traditional Punjabi mom whose sole obsession is Raj and his nutrition (as in chhole bhature, aloo parantha et al). She visits him as a surprise and even carries a huge tin of homemade “laddoos.” She too is aghast at his choice.
Didi’s mother Shola (Joke Silva) and Raj’s father (unknown actor) couldn’t care less as they trust their children. Matters get complicated when Didi takes up a friend’s case and quits her father’s firm to fight her case. By a happenstance, Raj’s contacts manage to help her win.
The rest of the story is of how the obstinate parents are convinced and then there is the big fat Indo-Nigerian wedding with Punjabi music and food dominating!
The departure from, and inclusion of, Hindi film templates are done classily and skillfully by director and co-writer Hamisha Daryani Ahuja (a hotelier turned filmmaker), and the splendiferous camerawork helps. The pace is good and the performances stand out.
Ruslaan Mumtaz is at his simple best and Ini Dima Okojie as Didi is very good. Excellent support comes in particular from Hamisha as Leila, Joke as Shola, Sujata Sehgal as Meera and Richard Mofe-Damijo as Ernest. Anne Icha as Angie and the guy playing Raj’s bestie are superb. The music is good, with the title song standing out.
Try not to miss this delight.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced & directed by: Hamisha Daryani Ahuja
Written by: Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, Temitope Bolade & Diche Enunwa
Music: Various
Starring: Ini Dima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva,
Osas Ighodaro, Anee Icha, Sujata Sehgal, Koye Kekere Ekun, Ibrahim Suleiman,
Imoh Eboh, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja & others
