MUMBAI — Hotstar Specials, in conjunction with Ram Madhvani Films present “Aarya,” a story wherein organized crime is the daily family business and betrayal runs deep. The show features Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh and an ensemble cast of Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.
Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama “Penoza.”
Namit Das plays the role of Jawahar, and says, “When I read the script, and I was told that I’m going to be playing Jawahar, I wondered how they cast me in this part, because this is unlike any role I have played in my career.”
“Jawahar is the opposite of what Aarya stands for, and that made it really exciting for me. Jawahar is an outsider, he is trying to be part of that family all the time, and he invariably finds himself in situations where he moves the story ahead. I just want to thank everyone for the lovely times we had creating this. ”
“Aarya,” streaming Jun. 19, starts with a loving wife and doting mother and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business, and then she moves to the opposite extreme. In this serious drama, Das provides a much-needed comic relief.
