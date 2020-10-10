MUMBAI — Namit Das has been full of surprises this year, like his work in "Aarya" and other films and shows. In line with his endeavor to explore varied genres, he signed ZEE Studios' "Aafat-E-Ishq," based on the award-winning Hungarian film "Liza - The Fox Fairy." The actor has wrapped its schedule and is excited about the film's streaming.
The versatile performer took to his social media to share, “With all its challenges as our first project in four months for all the obvious reasons, I think we have something very special to look forward to here. And as I always say, it’s never the destination but it’s always about the people with whom we share this journey. It’s because of them that you might want to relive this journey. But I don’t want to spill the beans.. this is just half of what we have achieved."
The Zee Studios production is directed by Indrajit Nattoji and has an ensemble cast that includes Ila Arun, Amit Sial, Vikram Kochhar and Deepak Dobriyal along with Neha Sharma. This venture goes down as Das' first big film following the lockdown. "Aafat-E-Ishq" is set to stream on ZEE5 later this year. Currently, the actor awaits the streaming of Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy."
