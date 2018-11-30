BRISBANE—Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and filmmaker Nandita Das have been awarded at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) here.
Siddiqui was given the award for the Best Performance By An Actor for his film "Manto." The actor said he is honored.
"Honoured to have received Best Performance By An Actor Award by ASPA 2018 for my favorite film 'Manto.' This one is Special, winning for the 2nd Time. Thank you Asia Pacific Screen Award and thank you, Nandita Das, for believing in me," he said.
Das received the FIAPF award for achievement in films in the Asia Pacific region.
"Honoured to get the FIAPF APSA Award for the life and work choices I have made. Feeling encouraged to continue to tell the stories that needed to be told," Das tweeted.
The filmmaker is known for her acting in the controversial film "Fire" (1996) and "Earth" (1998) and later in "Between the Lines," about gender inequality in middle-class India. Her first film as director "Firaaq" appeared in 2008.
Her second feature, "Manto" premiered in UnCertain Regard in Cannes this year and has been picked up by festivals including Sydney, Toronto, and Busan.
"Manto" traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brought the character to life. It also stars actress Rasika Dugal.
