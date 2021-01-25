MUMBAI—He was an established bhajan and Mata bhents singer already when “Bobby” happened to him in 1973. Narendra Chanchal (known in the North as Narinder Chanchal) was 80 when he passed away Jan. 22 in Delhi. He had been under treatment for over two months, and was admitted to hospital Nov. 27.
All-night “Jagraatas” saw Chanchal as a specialist, especially during Navaratri when those organizers who could get him to sing during this phase were considered fortunate. His voice was considered a “Hotline to the Mother Goddess!” once by a radio producer.
Evergreen devotionals of his include “Ambe Tu Hai Jagadambe Kali,” “Hanuman Chalisa,” “Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo,” “Ram Se Bada Ram Ka Naam,” “Dil Wali Palki Wich Tenu,” “Bhor Bhayi Din Chad Gayi,” “Rann Mein Kud Gayi Mahakali,” “Om Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti,” “Mangal Ki Seva,” “Saj Dhaj Kar Baithi Maa” and others. He had several hit albums to his credit as well, in Hindi and Punjabi.
Born into a religious Punjabi Hindu family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar, Oct.16, 1940, he grew up in a religious atmosphere. His parents were Chet Ram Kharbanda and Kailashvati, and it was Chanchal’s mother who introduced the young lad to Mata Rani when she would sing at the temples early in the morning. The boy would hate waking up early but soon began to enjoy himself.
After he picked up the nuances of the devotional song and found that singing was the only career of which he could make a living, he began taking professional lessons in music. He married Namrata in 1966.
He also earned honorary citizenship of Georgia in the USA, and his songs were a compulsory element among devotionals and in Navaratri again, in India, USA, UK and the rest of Europe. Chanchal has released a biography called “Midnight Singer,” which narrates his life, struggles and hardships leading to achievements. He visited Katra and the Vaishno Devi shrine every year on December 29 and performed on the last day of the year.
His debut Hindi film song, “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” (“Bobby”) won him the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer award for 1973, and was a Sufi Bullehshah-based song rewritten by Rajkavi Inderjit Singh ‘Tulsi’ and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. While he sang a lot for Sonik-Omi, it was usually in group songs. “Anjaane” (2000) under Rajesh Roshan was the last film in which he sang.
His success record was highest with L-P, but he also sang under Kalyanji-Anandji, R.D. Burman, Ravindra Jain, Rajesh Roshan and Bappi Lahiri besides smaller names like Sapan-Jagmohan, Manas Mukherjee, Shamji-Ghanashamji, Chand Pardesi, S. Madan and others.
In films, he sang few solos, but among his co-singers were all the giants—Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar and Mahendra Kapoor besides even Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam. Among them, he had spoken to me reverentially of Rafi, his co-singer in “Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai” from “Aasha” (1980), who had been his childhood idol.
He also made cameos in a few films like “Bobby” and “Benaam” during his songs. Besides bhents and regular songs, he also sang qawwalis, other Muslim devotionals and folk songs.
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar, Daler Mehndi, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee tweeted tributes after his death.
Among about 40 songs he sang in films, here are the 10 standout numbers.
“Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” / “Bobby” (1973)
Laxmikant-Pyarelal introduced Narendra Chanchal to Hindi cinema, and in many ways, the “Bobby” song remains Chanchal’s prime anthem from his film songs. It is also the first well-known Sufi song in contemporary Hindi film music.
“Main Benaam Ho Gaya” / “Benaam” (1974)
The climactic song of this thriller was a hit and was composed by R.D. Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, who had cleverly linked the lyrics with the anonymous criminal of the film’s title. It was a rare, very atypical composition from the composer as well.
“Mehangai Maar Gayi” / “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan” (1974)
This song was a Binaca Geet Mala (the only countdown show then) topper for 1975 (the film was a late 1974 release), and saw lyricist Verma Malik write on the theme of the social film, especially in Chanchal’s lines filmed on Premnath as the noble Pathan. Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh and Jani Babu were his co-singers.
“O Maiyya Beta Tujhko Pukare” / “The Cheat” (1974)
Arguably, the finest of Chanchal’s songs in cinema, this was also his first Mata bhent in the movies, and was once again composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Verma Malik. Come to think of it, 1974 was Chanchal’s peak year in the movies, with some small films added as well. This song was heard in different parts in the movie, and Chanchal had a simple explanation for its non-success then: “The film did not work. But now there is a demand for it in my shows.”
“Meri Zindagi Tere Pyar Pe Kurbaan Ho” / “Jeevan Sangram” (1975)
Another unsung gem, this Kalyanji-Anandji song written by M.G. Hashmat was heard in three parts in this patriotic film as a thematic number and was another stunner.
“Toone Mujhe Bulaya Hai” / “Aasha” (1980)
Chanchal made a special mention of the song in which he sang the introductory lines while the rest of the song was sung by his idol Mohammed Rafi. He has fond memories of the recording of this Laxmikant-Pyarelal-Anand Bakshi creation that has become a compulsion at most of his shows as a Mata bhent. This was the first Chanchal film number filmed at the Vaishno Devi shrine.
“Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai” / “Avtaar” (1983)
Also filmed at the Vaishno Devi shrine, this second Laxmikant-Pyarelal-Anand Bakshi song had Mahendra Kapoor and Asha Bhosle as co-singers. Also situational like all the songs in those days, this hit has gone past its film song status to become a cult number, including at Chanchal’s shows.
“Rab Na Kare” / “Do Shatru” (1983)
The only Lata Mangeshkar-Narendra Chanchal duet in existence, this soulful Verma Malik song was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and filmed on Anil Dhawan and Aruna Irani, but actually was a reflection of the emotions of lead pair Shatrughan Sinha and Sharmila Tagore, also seen in the song.
“Do Ghoont Pila De Saaqiya” / “Kaala Suraj” (1986)
Chanchal himself rated this high, and it was also very popular in small towns. Bappi Lahiri composed the music and Naqsh Lyallpuri wrote this qawwali.
“Hue Hain Kuch Aise” / “Anjaane” (2000)
Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam were Chanchal’s co-singers in this soulful romantic litany with a difference. Chanchal’s portions came at intervals—and his vocals began and ended the song. Qateel Shifai’s lyrics were tuned by Rajesh Roshan.
