MUMBAI — Debutant producer and actress Sonal Sehgal’s film “Manny” recently swept the awards at the recently concluded Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival, winning four trophies, the highest number by any film. The Indo-Latvian film won Best Sci-Fi Thriller (Runner-Up), Best Background Score, Best Cinematography and Best Supporting Actor.
Naresh Kamath is a versatile musician who has been a founder member of Electronic, Rock and funk bands like the Bombay Black Collective and Hipnotribe. He also formed the band “Kailasa” with Kailash Kher and his brother Paresh Kamath back in2005 and the trio have been going strong since then.
On working with a foreign director, Naresh says, “Dace Puce herself is a musician, so we could communicate very easily. We understood each other when citing references from world music. If a film director has a musical ear, it makes the composer’s job that much easier. I also put in a Hindi track, since the protagonist of the film is Indian. And she loved it. Music, after all, has a universal language.”
Kamath has also done international collaborations in the past. Also a vocalist, Naresh was the voice of Zac Efron in the Hindi rendition of “High School Musical.” Naresh has collaborated on many films such as “Dasvidaniya,” “The Blueberry Hunt,” “Chandni Chowk to China” and “Lihaaf.”
Winning the Best Background Score award for the Indo-Latvian sci-fi thriller is his first solo international award. Says Naresh,” These times forced us to find novel ways of working remotely. I have worked on background scores before, but never like this, not having the director of the film in the same studio. But I guess it worked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.