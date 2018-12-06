MUMBAI—Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents Sanjeev Vig’s latest short film “Rogan Josh.” Starring Naseeruddin Shah as the protagonist, the short film is about the experience of a nightmarish night on 26/11 shared at a birthday dinner with friends and family.
“Rogan Josh” is the story of a celebrated chef at The Taj Hotels in Mumbai, who has invited his family and friends home for dinner to celebrate his birthday. The dinner-table conversation meanders to the shared experience of a nightmarish night, the 26/11 terror attacks. As the story progresses, they talk of how much worse the night could have been, and question the quality of their existence, especially after the life-changing event.
The film is dedicated to those who lost their loved ones during the 26/11 terror attacks. This short has been applauded by viewers and critics alike, attracting great engagement within the first few days of its release.
The Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform has been a pioneer in the short film genre. Working with new as well as established directors and storytellers, the platform is the go-to destination for original and powerful short film content. Through a slew of short films, the platform has successfully redefined movie-watching for cinephiles over the past few years. Not only has it gained immense popularity, but the platform has also become one of the most credible and celebrated stages for short films in India.
Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “The short film industry has been growing dramatically with viewer habits evolving and our platform, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, has been at the forefront of driving this change. By creating original content across genres, which are original, powerful and perfect, we have been able to create a space for ourselves within the Indian short films industry.”
Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has released some of the most prodigious and award-winning short films with renowned artistes and directors from the industry. “Ahalya,” “Interior Café - Night,” “Ouch,” “Mumbai Varanasi Express,” “Bruno and Juliet,” “Juice,” “Maa,” “Chhuri,” “Her First Time: and “Iktarfa”’ are some of the films released in this platform.
Watch the film's trailer here.
