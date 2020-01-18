MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn’s “Maidaan,” which is the true story of the golden years of Indian football, will feature National award-winning actress PriyaMani. PriyaMani has acted in over 50 films across all South languages and has won numerous awards, including three Filmfare trophies in her prolific career.
Keerthy Suresh, who was earlier a part of the film, has been replaced. Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot, the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film, to authentically portray the role of a mother, as per the script.
The makers have stayed authentic in the way the film is being made by the National award-winning director Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of “Bahdaai Ho” fame), and came to an amicable decision of Keerthy not being a part of the film, deciding that they will collaborate in the future.
PriyaMani was recently seen in the lead role in Amazon Prime Videos show “The Family Man,” for which she has won praise all across for her portrayal. She will also be seen playing the lead role in the Telegu remake of the acclaimed Dhanush film, “Asuran,” and also plays Sasikala in the Kangana Ranaut film “Thalaivi.”
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film has screenplay and dialogues by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.