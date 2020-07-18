MUMBAI — Usha Jadhav has resumed work and is shooting for a Spanish film, “La Nueva Normalidad,” directed by Alejandro Cortés and produced by Aragón TV. Director Alejandro Cortes is always interested in showcasing social problems in a unique way and this film focuses on racism in the time of pandemic.
The team is currently shooting in Fuentes de Ebro in Spain. Jadhav shares her experience: “It’s a very different experience of shooting in this crisis,” she says. “We can’t hug each other, and face masks are compulsory. We are taking all necessary precautions and shooting. It’s an amazing experience.”
The pandemic has introduced the entertainment industry to new shooting norms. As Jadhav says, “The team follows various sorts of precautions like sanitization of everything multiple times, which also includes camera and lenses, with a specific liquid spray. Everyone is provided with face masks and sanitizer on the set. No touching or hugging is allowed on the set and face mask is mandatory all the time. The dress department does the washing and cleaning of clothes every day. The entire cast and crew are strictly instructed to abide by the rules. The cases here are really low, so the team is allowed to shoot with a minimum crew.”
About her character and other details, she simply, “Wait for it!”
