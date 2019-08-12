MUMBAI—The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Dreamgirl” is out and has managed to blow viewers with its loaded entertainment. It will be no exaggeration to say that Ayushmann Khurrana is the only star who picks up characters that are very real, very different from each other and portrays them all with finesse.
The makers of the film took to their social media handle and shared the trailer, stating, “A voice so dreamy, you'll be hopelessly lovestruck! Get ready to meet the #DreamGirl! Trailer out now: (link: http://bit.ly/DreamGirlOfficialTrailer) bit.ly/DreamGirlOffic…”
In this quirky comedy, the National Award-winning actor plays a man who dresses up as women characters for local dramas, which leads to a job in a radio station that requires him to speak to the listeners in a female voice! Within no time, this quirky “Dreamgirl” aka Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes everyone who calls her.
Khurrana is also a singer and composer, and here we see the multifaceted actor using his voice to turn into a woman and back to a man, as and when required!
There’s no stopping the multi-talented Khurrana as he emerges as the one star who has led Indian cinema into a new direction and has successfully and been able to redefine the terms Art and Commerce by merging the two and making content-based films that win big over both the audience and the critics.
Having had back-to-back hits from “Bareilly Ki Barfi” in 2017, with Balaji Telefilms’ “Dreamgirl,” Khurrana sets on another adventurous journey that is bound to reach the right destination – success.
The movie had a five-city trailer launch, originating from Mumbai, which was also connected to four other cities of Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur and Chandigarh over video conference. It is written and directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh and will hit theatres Sept. 19.
Watch the film's trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.