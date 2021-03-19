MUMBAI—Premiering March 22, ace comedian Jaaved Jaaferi will be presenting the most thrilling content from the wild and bringing in his wit and comedy to engage the audiences on the National Geographic show, “Animals Gone Wild with Jaaved Jafferi.”
National Geographic has been on a mission to provide unique insights into the natural world and the amazing creatures that inhabit it. With a whole new approach to its authentic style of storytelling, this time, the inimitable Jaafferi will give viewers insights into the unexplained and unexpected world of the animal kingdom.
The show will have Jaafferi weave in his signature style of humor while showcasing the most jaw-dropping and thrilling content. Adopting three entertaining, endearing and quirky avatars of Tony Tiewala – An Old School Newscaster, Camouflage Ray – A Wildlife Filmmaker along with Gullu Guide – a dubious guide, he will uncover intriguing animal behavior while providing fact-based and an in-depth understanding of wild behavior that will push the boundaries of how the world perceives the world of animals in a fun manner.
“We, at National Geographic, strive to inspire, entertain and enlighten our viewers with smart, innovative and unique content that question what we know, how we view our world, and what drives us forward. With “Animals Gone Wild with Jaaved Jaaferi,” we thought of approaching our storytelling a little differently; taking our viewers on yet another enriching and entertaining journey into the animal world with the witty and humorous touch of Jaaved while staying true to our ethos. We hope that our efforts will help the viewers better understand and care about the wonders of life on earth,” said Kevin Vaz, president and head— Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star and Disney India.
“We have all grown up watching National Geographic and I am a fan of how they often adopt a compelling and unique style to narrate their stories of the world we live in. I personally am a firm believer and promoter of wildlife conservation and we have brought in a humorous approach to present and create awareness of the life and behavior of animals around us. It’s an association that I am really truly happy about,” said Jaaferi.
