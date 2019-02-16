MUMBAI— It has been 14-plus years of togetherness, with six years of courtship and nine years of marriage and a beautiful journey with ups and downs for Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
“He is and will always be my first love,” said Aaliya, glad that she has donned the producer’s hat with YS Entertainment, and is coming out with her first film “Holy Cow,” directed by Sai Kabir. Nawazuddin is being the wind beneath her wings.
“We are both earthy and real. And in that genuineness of relationship, every day is Valentine’s Day,” said an emotional Aaliya, fondly looking at the picture taken after their wedding at their home. “He would borrow five rupees and wake me up with bread and butter. I would feel the pain for not having that one rupee to call him and hear his voice. But I would never replace these moments with any other.”
True love wins all battles, as they say.
