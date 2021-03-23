MUMBAI—Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making a splash on the musical stage with his debut in B. Praak’s single titled “Baarish Ki Jaaye.” The poster that was released a few days ago has already created waves.
Talking about his experience, Siddiqui said, “A music video is a completely new world for me to explore. It’s been an exciting experience to feature in a music video of such a renowned and accomplished team as B Praak, Jaani and Arvindr Khaira. Looking forward to our song “Baarish Ki Jaaye.””
At present shooting for “Jogi Ra Sa Ra Ra” in Lucknow, the actor has numerous projects keeping him busy. He is elated to offer a new version of himself to his fans and admirers with the music video and his diligent efforts are likely to be appreciated.
Actor and singer Sunanda Sharma is starring opposite him as the leading lady in this music video and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. The song is produced under the Desi Melodies banner.
