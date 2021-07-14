MUMBAI – Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming production, "Tiku Weds Sheru," according to an announcement on the verified Instagram account of the actress' production house, Manikarnika Films, July 13.
"The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku Weds Sheru… We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru. Filming begins soon," ran the announcement caption on the Manikarnika Films Instagram handle, along with a red heart emoji.
The post was accompanied by a black-and-white picture of Siddiqui.
Unconfirmed sources have said that Ranaut was earlier keen to produce the film with the late Irrfan Khan in the lead.
Recently, praising Ranaut as a very good actress, Siddiqui, on being asked about working with the actress, said that an official announcement would be made when that happens.
