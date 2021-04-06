MUMBAI—Nawazuddin Siddiqui is often seen exploring new roles and genres. Stepping foot into a whole new world of music, the star is now seen in his first-ever music video “Baarish Ki Jaaye.” A song expressing the love and emotions of two hearts, “Baarish Ki Jaaye” showcased a new side of Siddiqui, creating waves among fans and making them go gaga while he grooved to the beats of his debut song.
Marking this release as his debut into the musical world, it was a double celebration for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as his beloved daughter shook a leg on her father’s song, while it hit a new milestone of 50 million views in a week. Covering all the hook-steps of the popular track, Shora Siddiqui’s dance video swayed the hearts of the audience.
Sharing his happiness on the milestone achieved, Siddiqui mentioned, ““Baarish Ki Jaaye” is a really special project that I added to my list. This was a new genre, a new world itself. I have always aimed to try something unique and different and shooting for this song was extremely refreshing. It was indeed a double celebration for me since the song hit 50 million views in just a week and at the same time, my daughter Shora grooved on the track with some of the best hook-steps. It is really overwhelming to see my daughter dance on my track.”
On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for “Jogira Sara Ra Ra” directed by Kushan Nandy and has “Bole Chudiyan” directed by Shamas Siddiqui.
