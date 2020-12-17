MUMBAI—“Naxalbari” has all the elements of a well-made, tight thriller with twists and counter-twists, betrayals, hidden agendas, and people with dark secrets and pasts. Add the fact that is based on a real problem in India—Naxalism, a communist- and China-inspired movement that has destroyed thousands of lives over the years—and we find that the dexterously-directed series also handles it with gritty realism and authenticity.
Based in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli (the Naxalite menace spread across many states, beginning almost 60 years ago in Naxalbari, a village in the Siliguri district of West Bengal, which gives this series its name), the story begins with a blast that kills a ruling party’s MLA. Special Task Force ace agent Raghav (Rajeev Khandelwal) engaged to working woman Ketki (Tina Dutta) is assigned the task of bringing the Naxalites (operating from the jungles) to book. His right hand is Mohit (Sameer Roy).
On his mission, he has to encounter hardcore Naxals, other (and several) insidious Naxalites who seemingly are normal people, including within the STF (Special Task Force), match wits with Naxalite leaders Binu Atram (Shakti Anand, looking too sweet to be a baddie) and Prakruti (Sreejita De). A social worker (Narayani Shastri), a tycoon with an ambitious son (Aamir Ali), a stepfather cop with a past, a devoted police officer and a corrupt one, a politician leader with his whimsical lieutenant—such are the assorted men and women Raghav must face in his mission to get there.
But even more interestingly, he has to face a traumatic past—his own.
Rajeev Khandelwal, while broadly remaining himself, still gets into the skin of the intense, single-minded Raghav, and that’s very creditable. Aamir Ali as the young tycoon and the actors playing his father, Raghav’s father, the devoted cop and the Naxal boss are all very effective. The women are good too, Sreejita De scoring as the hardcore Naxal while Tina Dutta is alright. Sataydeep Mishra is superb as Binu’s acolyte Pahaan, and Akshay Anand is also very impressive as Binu, the man who is so convinced that he is on the right path. In a brief role, Sameer Roy as Mohit Kale makes a solid mark.
DOPs Modhura Pali & Hari Nair do a fabulous job, especially of the outdoor jungle sequences, matched by Aejaz Gulab’s superb action.
Produced by: Arjun Singgh Baran & Kartik Nishandar
Directed by: Partho Mitra
Written by: Pulkit Rishi, Prakhar Vihaan, Amit Babbar, Pradeep Atluri & Ambar Hada
Music: Ravi Singhal & Paresh Shah
Starring: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Satyadeep Misra, Sameer Roy, Shakti Anand, Aamir Ali, Narayani Shastri, Abudhar Al Hassan & others
Do not miss this one for its sheer intensity as it tackles a social problem with fervor and fastidious expertise. A plus indeed for ZEE5.
Rating: ****
Produced by: Arjun Singgh Baran & Kartik Nishandar
Directed by: Partho Mitra
Written by: Pulkit Rishi, Prakhar Vihaan, Amit Babbar, Pradeep Atluri & Ambar Hada
Music: Ravi Singhal & Paresh Shah
Starring: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Satyadeep Misra, Sameer Roy, Shakti Anand, Aamir Ali, Narayani Shastri, Abudhar Al Hassan & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.