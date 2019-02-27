MUMBAI— The first look of the music video “Neel Samandar” was unveiled in Mumbai recently. The video is inspired by events that took place between the protected tribes of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and a tourist. A story of human emotions blending music, dance and a story set in the virgin locales of the islands. “Neel Samandar” is a musical extravaganza by Meet Bros. and the brainchild of Dancing Shadows Productions. Rahul Bagga is co-producer.
Producer Isha S. Kumar said, “We wanted to create a meaningful content-oriented product with wholesome entertainment for viewers.” The video features Richa Chadha and Ankit D’Souza. Expressing her excitement, Chadha said, “Growing up, I absolutely loved the ‘90s when, as kids, we would enjoy the many pop music videos. Thus when I was called for this video, I had to agree.” The music is released by Zee Music Company.
Pradeep Sarkar, who has directed the video, said, “My work reflects my beliefs, and I strongly believe women play a very important role in shaping our society, Thus, when Isha came to me with the concept of creating this video, I was clear it had to be a first in many ways.”
Swanand Kirkire has written the lyrics sung by Benny Dayal and Prakriti Kakar.
We just have one point: when the location is not Punjabi, why are the lyrics in that language?
Watch the video here.
