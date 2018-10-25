NEW DELHI—Veteran actress Neena Gupta says she cannot be too choosy when it comes to work, but does the best from what is offered to her.
The 62-year-old actress has been seen in films like "Veere Di Wedding," "Mulk" and "Badhaai Ho." She also features in chef Vikas Khanna's "The Last Color," for which she even attended the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
Asked what she's looking forward to more now, Neena Gupta told IANS: "Out of what offers I get, I do only those films which excite me... I am doing 'Panga,' it's a small role, but a nice one. I can't be so choosy. I do the best offers that come my way."
She will next be seen in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer commercial drama "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar."
