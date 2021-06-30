MUMBAI — Neena Gupta has started shooting for her latest film, “Goodbye.” The film’s shoot had been halted after a lockdown was imposed. Nevertheless, the film is special for Gupta, who completes 40 years in the industry in 2022, because she gets to work with family friend Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.
Gupta said, “When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream-come-true for me.”
“Everybody is surprised that this is my first film with him, but that’s the truth!” the actress told the tabloid Bombay Times. “Chalo, at least now I get to work with him,” she said. The two were to do a film together many years ago, but it never took off.
“Goodbye” is directed by Vikas “Queen” Bahl, and Gupta plays Bachchan’s wife. “Jaya-ji (Bachchan’s wife) invites me for their Diwali party every year. And Mr. Bachchan, you know, is such a good host.” Back in 2018, he had appreciated Gupta’s work in “Badhaai Ho!” and she was pleasantly surprised to receive a bouquet of flowers with a handwritten note praising her performance.
This is her candid revelation about being on set: “Initially, I used to be very nervous on the set. Honestly, I was a little in awe of him. Like when we were waiting for the shot, he would be sitting in a corner and I would wonder should I go talk to him or not. Should I ask him something or not? However, as time went by, we chatted a lot on the set, and I became normal.”
Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment co-production.
