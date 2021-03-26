MUMBAI — The short film “Saat Tareekh” has been nominated for Filmfare Short Film Awards 2021. It is directed by Kartik Singh and produced by Neeraj Tiwari under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment.
This film stars well-known Marathi and television actress Aishwarya Narkar.
Producer Neeraj Tiwari shares his excitement, says, “The moment I learned that it is nominated, I was beaming with lots of joy. Indeed, it was a breathtaking moment, because the entire team has put in their hard toil and dedication to make it a success.”
He adds, “This film revolves around a loving mother who raised her son with lots of warmth and care. But suddenly, one day, she found out that her son has raped a girl and has been imprisoned for seven years. Each day, she waits and longs for her child to come home, as she will cook his favorite fish curry served with rice. Now what will be the situation when the boy returns?”
He concludes, “I personally feel the concept is mind-broadening and implies a message for mothers to become like the mother in this film. Then the scenario of our country will change. I heard many scripts but nothing had a spark. And then Kartik narrated me this script, which touched my heart. I really want everyone to watch this film for the beautiful message that is imbibed in it for and my team’s earnest efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.