Few actors from the Indian entertainment industry have successfully bagged lead roles for their debut project in Hollywood. One such actress is Neetu Chandra, who has time and again proved that hard work and determination is the key to success.
The actor has been roped in the multi starrer franchise of Never Back Down - the forthquel titled as “Never Back Down: Revolt.”
Directed by Kellie Madison and produced by Sony Motion Pictures Worldwide and Mandalay Pictures, Never Back Down: Revolt puts the spotlight on a woman who is kidnapped and forced to compete in elite underground fights and has to battle her way out to freedom.
Stepping into the shoes of a cold brutal fighter who is kidnapped and forced to battle in cut-throat underground fights to win her liberty against a gang who runs the fight trafficking ring, Neetu Chandra is one of the first actresses from Bihar to play a lead in an action-packed Hollywood film!
Sharing her excitement, the talented actor said, “I have always believed in the fact that the only way to succeed in anything would be to give it everything and be consistent in whatever you do that's what I have been dedicated to.”
“I have literally been waiting for something which pushes me against the walls and I am very excited that it just beautifully entered my life when the producer David Zelon of Mandalay films offered me never back down part 4 with Sony Motion Pictures at the special screening of bad boys last year after learning that I am an actor who is also a blackbelt 4th Dan in Taekwondo and represented India three times as well.”
“Getting one step closer to what I had thought of. I am thankful to my director Kellie Madison for investing her faith and trust in me.”
“Moreover, I am confident that the viewers are going to be surprised to see this avatar of me on-screen. Really looking forward to it and I am sure the audience globally would love to see my unconventional role and my hard work I have put in to bring my character to life!"
Neetu Chandra has earlier entertained the viewers with films like Garam Masala, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Rann, 13B, Traffic Signal etc. She has also represented India in World Taekwondo Championship.
