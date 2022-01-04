MUMBAI — Actress Neetu Chandra celebrated Women’s Day with the launch of her single “Beti,” sung by Sukhwinder Singh and her.
Produced by her production house, Champaran Talkies, with her brother Nitin Chandra, the video features Chandra in a never-before-seen avatar as a superwoman savior of women and girls. Going by the theme of Women’s Day, around 200 female cops were specially invited to grace the event held at Carnival Cinemas, Mumbai. Chandra spoke about “Beti” and her collaboration with Singh, and also shared her thoughts on producing this video.
Said Chandra, “When Som, the director, approached me with the idea of a superwoman saving the girl child, I was totally kicked about it and decided to not only act but produce it through my production house, Champaran Talkies. We consciously decided to launch the song on Women’s Day, since it talks about the empowerment of women, safety, respect and education.”
The song is composed by Rimi Dhar with lyrics by Saaveri Verma.
Watch the “Beti” music video:
