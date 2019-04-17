MUMBAI – Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to make her foray into Hollywood with a short film titled, “The Worst Day.”
Based in Los Angeles, Calif., the comedy film is written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Stanislava Ivy, read a statement.
On her role, Chandra said: “2019 has started off on a wonderful note for me and I’m thrilled to be working on this project. It’s been a learning experience for me because it’s my first ever negative role. She is wild, she is interesting and she is the villain.”
According to Chandra, the project has “changed her” and this is definitely “one of my most special projects.”
“The Worst Day” also features actors Marietta Melrose and Jose Moreno.
Also, the film is expected to be developed into a TV series. However, it’s not clear as yet.
Apart from it, Chandra will also appear in the Korean youth action drama, “Narae.”
Chandra rose to fame with her role of an airhostess in the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer, “Garam Masala.” She later appeared in several Indian regional films.
