MUMBAI – Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media July 19 to announce her second pregnancy.
She uploaded a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.
Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress captioned the image as: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare."
Bedi also posted the same picture on his Instagram account and captioned it: "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."
Bedi and Dhupia are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.
