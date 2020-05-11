MUMBAI — Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have completed two years of marriage, and Neha tags hubby Angad as the most annoying roommate ever!
Neha took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning black-and-white photograph of herself and Angad.
"Happy anniversary my love. To two years of togetherness. "Angad is: The love of my life. A support system. A great father. My best friend. The most annoying roommate ever.
It's like I have 5 bfs in one: it's my choice,” Neha wrote in the caption.
In May 2018, Neha and Angad tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. The two welcomed their first born Mehr the same year in November.
Currently, Neha is busy with the virtual auditions of "MTV Roadies Revolution.” This is the 17th season of the popular adventure reality show.
