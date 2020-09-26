MUMBAI — Omaxe World Street, situated in Sector 79, Faridabad, has been known as a perfect location for movies, ad films and music albums. Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa were recently spotted there shooting for their new single.
The sizzling chemistry between Kakkar and Randhawa will be seen in the song to be released next week, directed by Arvind Khaira, who is best known for his last music video “Filhall.”
The track is being released under the T-Series label. Omaxe World Street is built and designed on the themes of famous Walking Streets of London and Amsterdam. The unique concept of World Street Junction makes it an ideal location for video and movie production.
