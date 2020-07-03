MUMBAI — ZEE5, after recently announcing the Indian adaptation of the Finnish drama “Black Widows,” will soon present a remake of the multi-awarded Hungarian film “Liza the Fox-Fairy,” which will be titled “Aafat-e-Ishq,” with Neha Sharma in the lead.
The movie has amusing characters and mysterious events that will set the tone with a big reveal at the end. Directed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced by Zee Studios, the ZEE5 Original film will feature Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode and Pravessh Rana along with Neha Sharma.
“Aafat-e-Ishq” is the story of a woman’s quest for true love, who finds herself as a prime suspect following a series of multiple deaths, while an ancient curse looms large, threatening to destroy everything and everyone around her. This supernatural aspect will add a texture to it.
“After the announcement of “Black Widows” adaptation by ZEE5, there has been a lot of buzz, and now we are back with this interesting concept, which will be exciting for the audience as well. The concept is quite different from what we have done so far,” said Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India.
Said Neha Sharma, “This is a fresh, dark comedy with a hint of supernatural to it that acts as a catalyst throughout. I loved the Hungarian version and while I have tried to take as much influence from it, I am still looking at making it my own. I am extremely thrilled about this and I am looking forward to my fans reaction to see me in this character. The film has all the elements of fun, love, lust and horror, and I look forward to working with all my co-stars.”
The original film ‘Liza, the Fox-Fairy’ is a multi-awarded international Hungarian film, which was a huge success at the box-office. It has won awards at numerous film festivals from Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor (Female) to Best Visual Effects and Best Soundtrack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.