MUMBAI— On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Miraj Group Production, in association with NNM Films launched their maiden production and thriller, “Bypass Road,” starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur. The launch took place at the Neil and Naman Mukesh’s home on the occasion of the 25th year of Ganpati celebrations in their family.
Neil and Naman Nitin Mukesh and Madan Paliwal will jointly produce the thriller drama. The film will be shot in Alibag and Lonavala over a span of three months. It is also written by Neil and also marks the debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh as a director.
The brothers have been working on the subject for almost four years, and their father, singer Nitin Mukesh, sounded the clapper board. Neil stated that almost every character in the film had grey shades, and he wanted a complete package like Adah Sharma to “do what he has been doing for ten years now!”
