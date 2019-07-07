MUMBAI—The first original that Netflix announced in India, now has a launch date! “Bard of Blood” is all set to launch on the service on Sept. 27, 2019. All episodes of the series will be launched at the same time exclusively on Netflix for 149 million users across 190 countries.
The series features a commercially successful and critically acclaimed and cast comprising Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor amongst others. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is based on the best selling book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui.
The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.
Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realizes he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his men. He reaches out to a former spy and now professor of Shakespeare, Kabir Anand – a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Anand must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Anand to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.