MUMBAI — Lean back, call your girl gang, grab some popcorn, and give into your guilty pleasures with Netflix’s upcoming reality series, “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”
You have seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies. Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies — up, close and personal.
Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Samir Soni’s wife and ex-actress Neelam Kothari, Sohail Khan’s better half Seema and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so- fabulous. Making cameos are the husbands, Ananya Panday, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, who, interestingly enough, has begun shooting for “Pathan” from today, Nov. 18.
Netflix has released the trailer of the reality series which will premiere Nov. 27.
Bound by a friendship that dates back 25 years, this girl gang is like no other. With a surplus of sass and a whole lot of outrageous fun, these women sure know how to have a good time. Follow them as they go about managing their lives, kids, businesses and, most importantly, each other. Witness these women work hard and party harder in Netflix’s “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”
The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, a content studio with a focus on delivering distinctive stories across fiction and non-fiction formats. It is the digital extension of Dharma Productions, one of India’s top film production houses. It is led by Karan Johar.
Watch the trailer here:
